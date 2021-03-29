Residents flock Murang’a level-5 Hospital for Covid-19 vaccine

Murang’a county referral hospital is witnessing increased visits as residents turn up to receive Covid-19 jab in the wake of rising infections.

Since mid-last week, long queues are being witnessed at the service point in the facility where the administration of the vaccine is carried out.

The administration of the vaccine in the county started a fortnight ago where about 2,500 front line health workers were prioritized

Murang’a County received 3, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and by Monday, more than 2, 000 people had been vaccinated.

The hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Leonard Gikera says that the residents were initially reluctant to get vaccinated but the recent surge in Covid-19 cases appears to have changed their minds and now want the jab.

Dr Gikera said almost 400 people are being vaccinated very single day since the exercise kicked off.

“We have witnessed a large number of the locals who want to be immunized against Covid-19”, observed the medical superintendent.

He added that there is a need for the government to deploy more vaccine doses since there is a directive for persons who are aged 58 years and above to get vaccinated.

“The doses we have are not enough and there is a need to add more as the aged are given priority in the administration of the vaccine,” Dr Gikera added.

He further allayed fears that the vaccine is associated with some side effects saying those vaccinated have not reported any negative side effects .

“The vaccine is scientifically tested and approved. People should avoid rumors and propaganda and go for vaccination,” Dr Gikera affirmed.

The country has been reporting increased Covid-19 cases, something which prompted President Kenyatta to decree strict measures to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Movement to and from five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Nakuru and Kiambu was restricted as the government sought to control the spread of the virus.