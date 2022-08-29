Residents in Pokot South, Kacheliba vote to pick MPs

Residents continue to cast their ballots in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies where polls were cancelled over errors on ballot papers during the August 9 general election.

Although the government declared a public holiday in the eight areas where polls are taking place, the exercise has been characterised by low voter turnout.

The electoral commission IEBC which has been in the spotlight has assured the candidates and voters that the elections will be free, fair and credible.

In Pokot South constituency, three candidates are contesting for the seat in four wards with a total of 58,406 registered voters.

The current MP David Pkosing who is vying on Kenya Union Party (KUP) is battling out with Simon Kalekem of UDA and James Tekoo an independent candidate.

In Kacheliba constituency the current MP Mark Lomunokol flying the UDA ticket is facing off with KUP’s Titus Lotee and John Lodinyo of KANU.

Kacheliba constituency has six wards with a total of 50,268 registered voters

Speaking at Korelach polling station after casting his vote James Tekoo expressed his satisfaction with the exercise at the same time urging residents to turn up in large numbers.

IEBC officials whiling away time in Chelombai polling center in Pokot South due to poor voter turn out. By noon about 30 per cent had cast their votes.There are 58 506 registered voters in Pokot South. ^ CO#KenyaDecides2022 #ThisIsKBC

Photo: Weldon Kirui pic.twitter.com/T1ha2OAsWl — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 29, 2022

The current MP David Pkosing who voted at Chepkopegh Primary school faulted IEBC for printing ballot papers with errors that led to the postponement of the August 9th elections.

Citing foul play, the MP said he had no faith in the commission that pushed the dates twice.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati initially cancelled gubernatorial polls in Mombasa and Kakamega and four constituency seats – Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba over mistakes in the ballot papers printed.

He announced new dates (August 23) but cancelled a second time citing threats and harassment of his officials as reasons to postpone the elections for a second time

Polling is also happening for MCAS in Nyaki West ward (North Imenti Constituency in Meru County) and Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South in Nairobi County)

