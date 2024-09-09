Residents of Engineer Town decry rising insecurity, demand action

Residents of Engineer Town in Kinangop Constituency have expressed concern over a surge in insecurity, blaming local security agencies for failing to curb the escalating violence.

The residents allege that at least five people have been killed in recent months, yet efforts to seek justice and apprehend those responsible have been met with little success.

The most recent victim, 31-year-old Peter Macharia, was attacked and killed by unknown assailants on Thursday while returning home from work.

Ibrahim Mwangi, a local resident, reported that the attack occurred in Sende Moto Estate, where similar incidents have also been reported in the past.

The ongoing violence has sparked outrage from Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, who criticized local security agencies for their lax response. The governor called for the immediate transfer of the area’s security officers, citing their failure to effectively address the crime wave.

“We cannot continue to receive officers who have underperformed elsewhere and expect them to maintain security here. I urge the national security leadership to ensure the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and his inactive officers are transferred immediately,” said Governor Badilisha.

Residents attribute the rising crime to a lack of adequate street lighting, which they claim allows criminals to hide in the shadows and prey on unsuspecting victims. They say that many of the town’s streets are poorly lit and often deserted at night, creating prime conditions for robberies and attacks.

This insecurity has heightened fears among locals who feel unsafe walking at night, while late-night business owners are increasingly at risk.

Residents are now urging authorities to install street lights along the narrow streets and pathways in the town and surrounding estates to help deter criminal activity.

**ENDS**