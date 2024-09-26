Residents of Gathanji in Nyandarua to benefit from new sub-county offices

Residents of Gathanji in Ol Joro Orok Constituency, Nyandarua County, will now have easy access to government services following the start of the construction of new sub-county offices.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony at Ngano Township, Nyandarua County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa said that locals have long struggled with traveling long distances to access government services.

The new sub-county offices, he said, will significantly ease this burden.

Jaldesa also noted that the creation of the sub-county is a major step toward addressing insecurity and the fight against illicit alcohol in the region.

Ol Joro Orok MP Michael Muchira, who graced the event, revealed that the national government, through the Ministry of Interior and the NG-CDF, has allocated Ksh20 million and Ksh5 million respectively to kickstart the project.

The MP added that the new sub-county will create job opportunities by allowing recruitment of prison wardens, police officers, and Kenya Defence Forces personnel at Ngano grounds.

In addition, the construction site will provide employment to local youth, and the development is expected to spur economic growth by expanding the previously quiet Ngano Township and boosting local businesses.

Muchira urged residents to invest in rental properties to accommodate the officers who will be posted in the area.

He also outlined other planned projects under the Kenya Kwanza government, including the construction of an ICT hub, the development of Charagita Girls High School under STEM, and the completion of key roads connecting to neighbouring constituencies.