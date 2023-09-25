Residents of Gatundu decry unfairness in Karimenu II dam compensation

A section of residents affected by the construction of the 24 billion shillings Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North are now crying foul over compensation.

Despite its completion and commissioning last year, locals who ceded their land parcels to facilitate the dam’s construction say they are yet to be compensated.

At the center of a seething row between the government and locals is delayed compensation of land owners, some of whom still live near the water body.

While some locals were paid in phase two of the project, others not on the original list of affected persons were later requested to offer their land to accommodate the dam’s buffer zone.

The locals who spoke during a meeting with area MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia expressed fears that should El Nino rains begin as predicted by the weatherman, the heavy downpour could cause calamities in the area.

The residents from Kiriko, Gathanji, Gituamba, and Iruri villages singled out the possibility of the unusual rain causing deaths as the water seeping from underground could increase and, as a result, make their homes uninhabitable.