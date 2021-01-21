Residents of West Pokot hold demonstration over Kapedo operation

Written By: KBC Reporter

A senior GSU officer was shot dead during the attack

West Pokot County residents held a peaceful demonstration in Makutano town against the Kapedo insecurity operation mounted by the government to flash out bandits.

According to the residents, the operation has seen a number of people lose their lives and left hundreds displaced.

The locals also paid tribute to the senior GSU officer who was gunned down by bandits in Kapedo on Sunday and to the six bodies which were recovered with bullet wounds in Arabal on Wednesday .

While airing their grievances, the residents called on the government to halt the operation.

The residents who matched within Makutano township carrying placards with a message of peace,said the Pokot community  are like other Kenyans hence condemned the inhuman operation being done at Kapedo.

They said they are saddened by the killings in Kapedo and urged the authority to allow their leaders to dialogue for the sake of peace.

Led by nominated member of county assembly Elijah Kasheusheu they pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the operation since they are supporting Building Bridges Initiative  and they voted for his government in 2017 elections.

He added that the roads have been closed and there is no access to the place for the locals to get food, medication or  any kind of  help.

He noted that some professionals have been kidnapped only to be found later dead citing that they don’t support some few bandits gunning down security officials.

Musa Muyahudi lamented that the innocent souls are being massacred hence asked the government to halt the operation with immediate effect.

He said the police officers should search for the culprit who shot the GSU officer hence asked for dialogue to solve the insecurity issue.

Stephen Kolimuk resident also said the solution to Kapedo insecurity  issue is not operation hence pleaded with president Kenyatta to look for a permanent solution.

