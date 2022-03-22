Residents raises red flag on drought situation in Mandera

Residents of Mandera County have raised the red flag on the ongoing drought in the region saying it has wiped out their livestock.

The residents say their animals have died due to lack of water and pasture, and human beings are facing the same predicament.

The only permanent river Dauwa flowing from the Ethiopian highlands along the common border with Kenya has dried up.

Ahmed Hussein a livestock breeder in Mandera East sub county says if the dry spell continues, they will loose an entire herd of cattle.

“We can’t survive without water, our livestock have no water to drink, we have no water for domestic use,” Ahmed said.

Hussein Giro on the other hand said they are traveling for nine kilometers to get water for livestock and domestic use.

Giro called on the government to assist in supplying water through water boozers with another resident Omar Hassan saying the drought hasn’t spared drought resistant animals like camels.

He said cattle have been evacuated to Garissa where River Tana is permanent.