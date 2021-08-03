Residents stranded as services at Kericho Law Courts grind to a halt

Kericho residents were Monday morning stranded after legal proceedings and operations at the Kericho Law Courts were paralyzed due to the closure of the judicial offices, which were condemned by the National Building Institute because of structural defects.

Many residents who had not been informed of the shutdown expressed their disappointment on the move by the Kericho Court Users Committee (CUC) members to halt the proceedings which most of them said had cases that required urgency.

Speaking outside the Kericho Law Courts, Risper Mutai a resident from Ainamoi Sub-County in Kericho expressed her disappointment that a case she had pursued for the last one year will be halted due to the closure of judicial services in the County.

Another resident, Evelyn Keter from Belgut who had camped outside the Law Courts with her siblings called on concerned authorities to expedite the processes of acquiring a new premise, so that the hearing of cases can continue saying her case that involves inheritance issue has been delayed for the last two years.

The Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu early this year ordered the temporary closure of the Kericho Law court building, citing structural defects after the National Building Institute (NBI) condemned the buildings and ordered its occupants to vacate.

Since March 5th when the building was declared not safe for human habitation, the proceedings of the Court have been going on at a hired private building, but according to the Kericho Court Users Committee (CUC) members, they were operating under a difficult situation in the hired premises which did not provide enough space to carry out judicial proceedings during this Covid-19 pandemic that requires social distance.

In a heated meeting on Thursday last week chaired by the Court User’s Committee Chairperson Justice Asenath Ongeri, a concern was raised over failure by the Judiciary at the headquarters to provide an alternative place to carry out its judicial work, vowing to ground all judicial services until further notice.

“From Monday, 2nd August 2021 all operations and proceedings at the Kericho law courts will be shut down indefinitely following failure by the Judiciary to provide an alternative designated place to carry out its activities and I urge the members of the public to be patient,” Secretary of the Law Society of Kenya Kericho chapter Eric Nyadimo said.

Nyadimo further said that they will close down the hired premises they have been operating from in the last three months until the Judiciary and the Chief Justice put measures to ensure they have a proper place to carry out their activities.

The Kericho County Attorney, Gideon Mutai said that they had taken up a collective decision as CUC to close the court because where they are currently operating from is not conducive. The small office the County gave the Judiciary will soon be closed for renovation and asked the Judiciary as a matter of urgency to come up with a solution on the way forward.

Erick Mukoya, a member of the Legal Resource Foundation (LRF) said that when the court has no proper place to work from it creates a disturbance to other sectors such as the police, the prisons and other justice sectors that will not work effectively.

He said the situation in Kericho is dire and asked the Chief Justice and Chief Registrar of the High Court to try to make amends to the situation, adding that when the then acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu visited Kericho three months ago she promised to act on the situation.

Judicial officers expressed concern that their staff had to sneak into the registry offices which are still located at the unsafe building which has been declared not fit for use to collect court files, thus risking the lives of the court staff.

The Judicial officers also said that since they moved into the hired premises they had not paid for electricity and water bills for the last three months and now they risk being disconnected. They also said the police face challenges in providing proper cells to the convicts while in the makeshift cells since the convicts could escape.

The meeting was told that space was a big challenge to the judicial staff as two other judges were being posted to Kericho and they had no courtrooms to work from. She added that the Kericho law courts building had 11 courts and a registry that was condemned in March this year due to structural defects.

The Judiciary staff in Kericho with the advice from CUC sought temporary space elsewhere inconveniencing court users in the region. The hired premises which only houses two courts also lack adequate security cells for convicts and exhibits and has no registry.

The meeting was attended by among others members from the Law Society of Kenya LSK, Representative from the Judiciary, the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the DCI, the Church, County Attorney, Police, the Prisons, children’s department, the probation officers, the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) and officials from the ministry of health.