Residents to benefit from water project in Kisii

Thousands of residents and learners in the outskirts of Kisii town are poised to benefit from a water project that has been installed in the area courtesy of County Woman Representative Donya Aburi, and Kitutu Chache South Constituency MP Antony Kibagendi.

The water project which will consist of a borehole and water tower for storage of the commodity will benefit Daraja Mbili primary and secondary schools, the local market which serves the neighboring counties, local dispensary, slaughterhouse and the area residents.

Launching construction of the water project at Daraja Mbili secondary school in Kitutu Central Ward, Aburi noted that the water project will also serve vegetable farmers to enable them acquire year round supply of the commodity.

Aburi said that the project, and five other projects targeted for various parts of the county will help kill the culture of begging for vegetables from other regions when rains have subsided in the area.

MP Kibagendi applauded the gesture saying it will go a long way in ensuring enhanced public health for the locals especially after guaranteeing a clean slaughterhouse.

He also pledged an unstated amount from the County Development Fund kitty to support the project, and also to ensure engineers install water kiosks from which area residents can collect the commodity.

Daraja Mbili sub location Assistant Chief Brian Onditi issued a stern warning to vandals who might target the solar panels for supplying energy to the project, the metallic and plastic pipes saying they will be dealt with according to the law.