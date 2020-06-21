Residents urged to volunteer information on Al-Shabaab operatives

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana has urged area residents to remain vigilant and volunteer information on suspected Al-Shabaab operatives within their midst.

Ndalana promised that such information will be promptly acted upon as the Government has stepped up efforts to rid the region of the Somali based terror group adding that the identity of volunteers will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Northern Kenya has suffered the brunt of Al-Shabaab atrocities witnessing sporadic attacks orchestrated by the ragtag militia that has been blamed for dozens of terror attacks within the country’s borders.

In efforts geared towards enhancing security within the region, area residents are being urged to volunteer information on suspected Al- Shabaab operatives.

The Regional Commissioner assured the residents that if they volunteer information, their identity will not be disclosed as it might pose a danger to them and their families.

Ndalana noted that information is key in flushing out terror gangs and that lack of it would greatly hinder their operations aimed at restoring security.

Ndalana spoke when he awarded certificates of commendation to assistant chief and seven National Police Reservists from Dadaab for neutralizing two Al-Shabaab militants in March.

He, however, issued a stern warning to security agents suspected of collaborating with the enemy.