Residents vow to protest killing of homeless man by police in Mathare

Written By: Collins Anampiu/Claire Wanja
31

Mathare residents have vowed to protest the killing of a homeless man by police officers enforcing the daily curfew in Bondeni area on Monday night.

The man who has been identified as Vaite is  said to have been working as a porter at the Marigiti market wand would spend his nights in the streets and pavements at the Mathare slums according to the area residents.

Shortly after he was shot dead, hundreds of area residents took to the streets defying the social distancing guidelines and demanding justice.

Tuesday morning, Kenyans in their numbers rallied behind a hashtag #JusticeforVaite in which they called out alleged police brutality.

Here were some of the reactions under the #JusticeForVaite

