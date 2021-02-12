Resign if not happy with gov’t, says President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off leaders who are using doublespeak to divide Kenyans for selfish gains saying the government’s focus is the unity and development of the country.

President Kenyatta made the remarks on Friday when he officially opened the Uthiru-Muthua Health Centre and Muthua Community Water Supply Project in Kabete, Kiambu County’

He said leaders in government can’t be speaking of the failures of a government which they serve while at the same time outlining achievements of the same government.

He said such leaders should resign. At the same time, the president reiterated the need to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying it holds the key to more development in the country as well as end perennial chaos after elections.

The health centre is part of 24 such facilities being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service in Nairobi and its satellite towns.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to wananchi at Uthiru shortly after opening a level 3 health centre and community water project in the area. pic.twitter.com/pBw2se2YeK — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) February 12, 2021

