Resolve your issues internally, Supreme Court Judges tell IEBC

The Supreme Court has said it will not intervene on the issue of legal representation dispute between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) and the four dissenting commissioners.

In a ruling Tuesday, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the contention between IEBC and its Commissioners is an internal matter which can only be resolved by the poll agency.

“It is our considered view that this court cannot deal with the issue or any dispute as to the legal representation of IEBC as an institution in these petitions. It is not the business of the court to determine who represents the IEBC in whichever formation.”

The court directed IEBC to resolve the issue internally with Justice Mwilu noting that the court will not be drawn into the dispute under the prevailing circumstances.

“Internal issues must be resolved by IEBC, its Commissioners and other internal organs. This court will not be drawn into this dispute in these circumstances,” she noted

The poll agency is divided into two factions each with different lawyers seeking to be recognised as legitimate representation of the electoral commission.

Chebukati together with commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye are being represented by Senior counsel and former Attorney General Githu Muigai, Eric Gumbo and Kamau Karori.

The four dissenting commssioners who include; Julian Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wandera and Justus Nyang’aya are being represented by senior Counsel Paul Muite and Issa Mansoor in the presidential petition.