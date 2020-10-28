20pc of resources set aside for special needs schools

The Ministry of Education has set aside 20 percent of resources to Special Needs Education schools.

According to PS Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang each SNE learner in secondary school will receive Ksh 57,000 including Ksh 22,240 under The Free Day Secondary Education Funds.

Learners in primary school will each receive Ksh 3,420 including Ksh 1,420 under The Free Primary Education Funds.

Dr.Kipsang has further assured legislators of the Committee on Education and research that the ministry is implementing the locally assembled desks for schools through a multi agency model, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior.

He said lunch arrangements for students in day secondary schools is optional, adding that it should not lead to exclusion of students in the event parents fail to pay.