Respect Kenyans as you address challenges, DP Gachagua urges public servants

Speaking on Tuesday after addressing the 36th General Conference of the International Scientific Council of the Trypanosomiasis Research and Control at PrideInn Hotel in Mombasa, the Deputy President said Kenyans deserve to be treated with respect and listened to all the time, more so during difficult times.

“All of us given the privilege to serve should do so with humility. We should have empathy with the people you are taking care of, respect those under you, address them with respect and decorum. It costs you nothing,” urged the DP.

He said those employed in public service should always be keen on how they address citizens.

“If you serve the people of Kenya, those are your bosses, they are your employers. You should dignify them by the way you address them,” he added.

The DP said leaders must always remain focused and steady when addressing challenges.

“Even when there are challenges, remain calm and steady and address problems in a humane and humble way, so that those who are victims of that challenge can feel understood and empathised. That is the hallmark of leadership” he stated.

At the same time, the Deputy President has said the Government is ready to respond to related challenges linked to the Elnino rains expected in the country towards the end of the month.

He said the he will convene a meeting with all relevant agencies to tighten their preparedness.

“In the coming week, I will chair the national emergency response committee with all our development partners, county governments, various ministries and all other stakeholders to ascertain their preparedness,” he said.