Respect our Party Leader, PAA party members urge MP Jumwa

Pamoja African Alliance Party supporters say the Party will field candidates in all available positions in Kilifi County without fear of intimidation.

The Supporters have also warned Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa against disrespecting Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and instead focus on her campaigns.

This after Jumwa accused Kingi of interfering with Kilifi politics saying the agreement between PAA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance provides that the party should not field candidates in the region.

Addressing a press conference at Market Village in Malindi Patience Kipusa said while they respect Jumwa’s quest to vie for Governor of Kilifi as a woman, she should stop insulting the PAA Party Leader.

Grace Kazungu a resident said they will continue to support Kingi and his PAA Party saying in previous years they have supported ODM but ended up getting a raw deal.

The residents have now called on Jumwa who claims Kilifi is a UDA zone to support the regional party saying it is the only way to ensure their stake in the incoming Government is high.

They have called on politicians to popularize their bids without incitement and hiring youths to cause violence.