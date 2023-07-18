Respite as health workers call off strike in Busia

Report by Mary Muthoni

It was reprieve for patients in Busia County after health workers called off their strike, which would have entered its third day today.

The latest development followed a meeting between the health workers Union leaders and County health officials.

The county executive committee member (CECM) for Public Service and Gender Affairs Andrew Nakitari said the two conflicting parties had been holed up in a series of meetings since Saturday.

“We have had a series of meetings that has finally ended today after finding a solution,” said Nakitari. Busia County Kenya Union of Clinical Officers secretary Philemon Nakoche said they have managed to engage in negotiations with the county government under the leadership of the CEC Member for Public Service.

“We are happy that the county government is committed to implementing the demands that we put in the strike notice and most of them have been discussed in the return to the work agreement,” said Nakoche.

The official assured the residents that the health workers would resume duty within 24 hours. However, he gave the County administration three months to ensure that all their grievances are addressed as promised failure to which they will result to industrial strife.

The health workers downed their tools on Friday, July 14 due to what they termed as poor working environment, discrimination on promotion and salary arrears for a section of workers.