Response team dispatched to Juja to find Covid-19 contacts

Public Health Officials in Juja have on Thursday dispatched a response team to do a Covid-19 contact tracing to persons who might have been in contact with a patient.

Juja Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Charles Muriithi while addressing the press said the team was on the ground to trace victim’s residence to help in the tracing exercise.

The case is the first within Juja Sub-County since the disease was reported in the country.

Other two cases that were reported in Juja were import cases of persons who were intercepted and turned positive after testing.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“This pandemic is not a government issue but you and me,” he said.

He urged Juja residents to be vigilant and take measures set out by the Health Ministry seriously.

AP Boss Lydia Macharia said scores of people have been arrested for flouting the guidelines.

“We have many people in our records who flouted the guidelines. We will deal with them at appropriate times,” the Administrator said.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that life returns to normal.

He said in Juja Sub-County, 3000 vulnerable families had been identified and names compiled, ready for donations.