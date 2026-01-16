Entertainment

Restaurant Week makes comeback in 2026

Nzula Nzyoka
By
Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Nairobi’s beloved Restaurant Week is making a comeback in 2026, marking a renewed celebration of the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

The 10-day festival, organised by EatOut Kenya in partnership with the Kenyan Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, is scheduled to take place from 22 January to 1 February 2026, bringing together top restaurants across the CBD, Westlands, Mombasa, Upper Hill, Westlands and more, with specially curated menus.

“EatOut first hosted NRW in 2014 and this will see it’s much anticipated return with the 2026 edition being the first event since COVID19,” the company said in a statement.

The event is aimed at highlighting Nairobi’s eclectic cuisine, with a range of price points and styles designed to appeal to foodies and casual diners alike.

Organisers say the event, stylised as NRW, aims to boost the local dining industry while giving Nairobi residents and visitors a chance to sample a range of culinary styles and flavours under one umbrella.

“NRW allows restaurants to gain exposure, foster brand loyalty, introduce specialty dishes to a wider audience, and participate in a community culinary event that boosts the local economy and promotes Nairobi as a culinary destination,” EatOut said in a statement.

Alongside sit-down dining, many restaurants and venues may pair the festival with thematic experiences such as coffee or tea tastings, street food tours, and other food-related activities designed to appeal to adventurous eaters.

The 2026 edition is the first major Restaurant Week since the pandemic, and organisers hope the event will draw a large turnout from both locals and tourists eager to “taste the magic” of Nairobi’s evolving food culture.

