Restaurants allowed to reopen subject to strict guidelines

The government has paved the way for restaurants and eateries to reopen on condition they adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the restaurants will only operate between 5am and 4pm in order to adhere to the curfew hours. Bars will however still remain closed indefinitely and be

Among the guidelines issued by the CS that must be observed by the business owners include social distancing where tables must be spaced at least 1.5 meters apart, customers walking into the restaurants must wash their hands, sanitize and have masks.

Customer sitting must maintain the social distancing required and no working around the food areas. Buffet and self-service has been prohibited to avoid interaction.

Only restaurants with staff who have been tested for Covid-19 will be allowed to operate.

“This is not a licence to start opening bars and alcohol sale across the country. Anybody walking into a restaurant should walk in with a mask, sanitize their hands and if your staff have not been tested you cannot open a restaurant. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said

He added “we want to make our own measures based on our own experiences as compared to the other countries. The restaurants will operate between 5am to 4pm ad they must maintain the social distancing that is required” Health Cs Mutahi Kagwe says

The CS spoke when he inaugurated the Advisory Committee on supply and utilization of blood and blood products.