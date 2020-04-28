Restaurants must have compliance permit before reopening, CAS Aman

The government has said that no restaurant will be opened until it is cleared and issued with a compliance permit.

Acting Head of Public Health Doctor Kuria told a media in a press briefing at Afya House that the permit will be gotten from the Ministry of Health Country Director.

“A detailed protocol on guidelines to be followed will be posted in the MoH website and will be shared through public media due course,” said Dr Kuria.

In order to be certified, Dr Kuria said that every facility must have contact-free thermometers and ensure that every person’s temperature is taken.

“Any staff member or reveller with a temperature above 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed entry into the premises, and the premises shall immediately notify the MoH through the toll-free no. 719 for guidance,” added Dr Kuria.

In order to fully reopen a premise, the premises will be required to provide evidence that their employees have gone through medical screening and that they have tested negative. They can only be tested in government certified facilities.

Dr Kuria said all restaurants should provide sanitisers and maintain social distancing as well as limit the number of diners or customers to four people for every 10 square metres space.

“The tables in the dining areas must be spaced 1.5 metres apart in the dining area or seat customer groups at least 1.5 metres apart,” said Dr Kuria.

“Customers and revellers at the reopened eateries will have their meals delivered individually to the dining table by appointed restaurant stewards if buffet meals are served, the service shall be only one person appointed by the restaurant,” he stated.

“There are about 6,000 food handlers in this industry. We will move progressively to cover all of them without compromising the measures in place.”

In additional measures given on Monday, CAS Aman said that alcohol would only be sold with a meal in the restaurant and only be served to customers waiting to be served a meal, during a meal, or 30 minutes after the meal has ended.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said restaurants will only open after meeting the requirements, adding that the government is working on a plan for all food handlers to be tested in the face of challenges regarding testing.

Meanwhile, Dr Aman said 10 people have been discharged, bringing total to 124 recoveries.

“The enemy is still in our midst and we need to strictly observe the measures advocated for by MOH,” he said.

He noted that Kenya has recorded 11 new cases out of 589 cases tested bringing the total number is 374.

Out of the 11 new cases, there are two children aged three years. The oldest case is 75 years old.

“Take extra care to prevent contracting the virus. The trend has been restricted to Mombasa and Nairobi,” CAS health said.