Resumption of Kenya Cup set in two weeks time

Kenya Rugby Union(KRU) has confirmed Saturday 12 June 2021 as the resumption date of Kenya Cup competition which enters its match day five with 5 matches on card.

These fixtures were initially set for Saturday 27 March before the league’s suspension in compliance with state directives on Covid-19 mitigation.

The league semifinals are set for 28 August with the final scheduled to take place on 4 September.

KRU has already opened a temporary (loan) transfer window ahead of a proposed return to action in the Kenya Cup which was suspended on March 26 following the Presidential directive that suspended all public gatherings inclusive of sports activities.

The transfer window opened on 26 May and runs until June 4.

Revised Kenya Cup Fixtures

Match Day 5: Saturday 12 June 2021

Masinde Muliro v Nondescripts, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground

Strathmore Leos v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm, KCB Sports Club

KCB v Top Fry Nakuru,3.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Resolution Impala Saracens v Mwamba, 3.00pm,Impala Club

