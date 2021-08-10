Retail sector rents decline 4.8% as malls struggle to fill spaces

Kenya’s retail sector is yet to shake off effects of coronavirus pandemic despite the ease of restrictions in the first half of 2021 according to a research by Knight Frank.

The Kenya Market Update indicates that between January and June this year, prime retail rents have declined 4.8% from Kshs. 456 ($ 4.20) per square foot per month to Kshs. 434 ($4).

Knight Frank attributes the reduction in retail sector rents to economic slowdown witnessed during the period, reversal of taxes such as Value Added Tax and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) incentives on January 1, 2021 which meant less spending by consumers, and the reintroduction of COVID-19 containment measures in March.

“The retail market continues to be a tenants’ market although the second half of 2021 projects a positive outlook for this sector mainly due to the economic recovery, roll out of vaccinations nationwide, the reopening of the economy and the easing of containment measures,” said Ashmi Shah, Knight Frank Retail Portfolio Manager.

Despite entry of new players in Kenya’s retail market who wrestle for spaces at prime locations vacated by outgoing or struggling supermarket chains, malls are sill facing occupancy challenges with average occupancy levels for retail centres being pegged at between 70% and 80%.

“Grocery retailing remained one of the most active segments in the retail sector,” the report stated.

However between 2021 and 2022, Kenya’s retail sector is expected to add 945,323 square feet of space with new projects already underway in Nairobi, Mombasa and Machakos.

“Positively, one sector of the market which we are witnessing significant interest is smaller convenience centres,” said Shah.

Naivas which has been on an aggressive expansion occupied five spaces left by troubled Tuskys Supermarket in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kilifi during the half year period.

On the other hand local retailer Quickmart occupied two malls in Nairobi and Eldoret where Tuskys had been the anchor tenant.

Multinational French supermarket chain Carrefour, opened four stores during the period under review in Nairobi and Kilifi.