Retired court of appeal Judge Daniel Aganyanya has passed on at the Kisumu’s Aga Khan Hospital after suffering two heart attacks while receiving treatment.

The 82 year old judge is said to have developed breathing complications while at his Cheptulu home in Hamisi Vihiga County before his daughter rushed him for treatment at the Kisumu’s Aga Khan Hospital.

According to his family, the ex-judge passed on hours later at the medical facility.

The retired court of appeal Judge is married to Court of Appeal judge Justice Roselyn Nambuye.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the meanwhile paid glowing tribute to the fallen retired judge describing him as a great, patriotic Kenyan who cherished the rule of law.

He further described him as a strong anti-corruption advocate who spoke and wrote against the vice openly.

Chief justice David Maraga in his condolence said the judge served Kenyans with immense dedication and integrity and will be remembered for stringent work ethic and commitment to the law.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi eulogized the fallen judge as a man of dedication and integrity.

The late Justice Aganyanya retired in February 2012 after attaining 74 years.

Two years later, he released a damning book exposing what he termed as rot in the judiciary.

In the book titled The Judicial Purge of 2003 That Never Was, Aganyanya alleged that he was targeted for removal from the bench in the infamous 2003 Ringera Judicial Radical Surgery, due to his physical disability.

Aganyanya would later be cleared after four years and later promoted to the Court of Appeal.