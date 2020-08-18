Retired athletes plea for support during COVID-19 pandemic

Written By: Bernard Okumu
The Government has been petitioned to fulfil its long-time promise of helping retired athletes sustain themselves in the sunset of their careers more so following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pleas of retired athletes to the government asking for help are not uncommon after years of dedication on the field, track or indoor.

This has resulted in proposals to the government to come up with a scheme of cushioning the middle-aged and elderly former sportsmen and women endure the rough path occasioned by the pandemic.

Former Kenya Taekwondo Ladies Association chairperson Wambui Ngunya is echoing those supporting the change revealing that a mount Kenya climbing challenge that seeks to raise funds for the elderly has been organised on 1st-7th October.

Part of the money raised from the challenge will also go into supporting a chosen elderly home in Nanyuki.

