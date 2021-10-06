Retired Civil Servants to enjoy medical cover courtesy of Govt

Retired Civil Servants will soon enjoy medical cover courtesy of the government, the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes has said.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the Public Service will soon digitize its systems a move that will transform access to services, as envisaged changes are embraced.

She was speaking during the signing of the Ministry’s performance contracts for the year 2021/2022.

On Wednesday, the recently reconstituted Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes held its 18th Cycle of Performance Contract signing ceremony for the Principal Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers and Chairpersons of Semi Autonomous Government Agencies.

Prof. Margaret Kobia said that the two departments will add significant value to the ministry which has already been handling the vulnerable – women and persons with disabilities – under the State Department for Gender.

“It is clear, from the mandates, visions, goals and strategic interventions, that the two Departments come with established structures, road maps and directions for implementation in order to deliver services to the vulnerable,” said Prof. Kobia.

Performance Contracting has been a key accountability tool used by the government since 2003 in its endeavour to improve service delivery in the public service. The Performance Contract function falls under the State Department for Public Service.

Public Service Principal Secretary, Mrs. Mary Kimonye in her remarks highlighted the importance of performance contracts in terms of measuring performance in public service.

“Performance contracting aims at improving service delivery, reversing decline in efficiency, institutionalizing performance oriented culture and enabling performance measurement and improvement in the public service,” she said.

The Principal Secretary recognised the roles of each State Department in harnessing public service delivery.

“This ceremony provides a platform for us to meet, share and engage with one another as we recognize the integral role that each and every department plays in the service delivery process within the State Department,” she said.