Retired President Kibaki’s final journey to his Othaya home

The late retired President Mwai Kibaki last journey to his Othaya home in Nyeri county where he will be laid to rest began Saturday morning.

The elaborate ceremony started with the president’s body being moved from Lee Funeral Home at exactly 7 am with his family members driving behind on a bus.

The procession is scheduled to make entry into Nyeri at 10 am for the requiem mass.

Members of the public lined up the highway to catch the last glimpse of the convoy as it snaked through the 12-lane Thika superhighway which is 50km that links Kenya’s capital Nairobi to the industrial town of Thika among others.

KIBAKI FINAL JOURNEY Ruiru:

The cortege has passed Ruiru. Huge crowds have lined up on the highway to bid farewell to their leader who has been described locally and internationally as a great statesman #FareWellKibaki #ThisIsKBC ^MK pic.twitter.com/NpUpK6kA62 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 30, 2022

Kibaki’s body was transported by road through Thika superhighway, one of his key infrastructural projects built during his 10-year tenure.

The country’s third president will be remembered for economic stewardship and growth of the country.

He introduced free primary education and built a couple of impressive infrastructures. The toll-free road that was completed in 2012 was built at a cost of Sh32 billion by the Chinese and has eased traffic to and from Nairobi.

Burial

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in the state burial ceremony being held at the approved school grounds ahead of interment.

A changeover is planned to happen in Nyeri where the casket will be moved from the hearse to the traditional gun carriage for the final lap in his home town.

Only 15,000 mourners are allowed access to the approved school grounds where the final mass will take place. Screens have been mounted in targeted areas within Othaya town to cater to mourners who won’t make it within the grounds.

Kibaki will be accorded full military honours during his burial, which include the conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honors and a 19 gun-salute.

15:00 – 16:00 Hrs The Interment Ceremony:

Final Rites at the Graveside

The State Funeral Procession

Military Honours: 19 Gun Salute

The Committal Prayer

Interment

Musical Tribute

Floral Tributes

The President’s Othaya Home