Retired teacher calls for better working conditions for teachers

A retired teacher and fine artist has made a passionate appeal to the government to improve the salaries and working conditions for teachers. Mwalimu Hosea Otulia, who spoke during a thanksgiving service in his honour at his Kosenyi home in Teso North, Busia County, further expressed concern over the lack of support for teachers, specifically the provision of professional counselling services to help them cope with financial burdens and work-related stress.

The thanksgiving ceremony, which was presided over by Kosenyi Salvation Army Church and organised by the Kosenyi Comprehensive School Board of Management and its teachers, followed Mr Otulia’s retirement last March after 35 years of service as a teacher in various schools in Busia and Nakuru. Mwalimu Hosea, as he is fondly known, called on the Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Collins Oyuu, to continue advocating for an acceptable medical cover for all teachers, as SHA has proven unhelpful.

Mwalimu Hosea has undertaken to establish an Arts Centre in Kosenyi village to continue his passion project of nurturing young, upcoming artists. He stated that he would utilise the Arts Centre to impart his vast knowledge and many other skills he has developed over time to young learners.

“I don’t want to leave this world without making a further impact. Pray for me so that I can set up that centre within Kosenyi village, because I have a lot of good friends whom I intend to approach to actualise my dream,” he said.

He noted that during the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019, he was chosen by the government to represent the Western region (Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, and Vihiga counties) in sensitising the world through art on the dangers posed by the virus and mitigation measures.

Mwalimu Hosea recounts with nostalgia how this new responsibility catapulted him into instant near-stardom and offered a rare opportunity to meet high-profile leaders, including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I met President Uhuru Kenyatta, then CS for Health & Sanitation Mutahi Kagwe. I went to the KBC Channel One studios where I was interviewed live by Nancy Okware. I went to Radio China International where I was interviewed by Jacob Mogoa. I was also interviewed by the BBC and several other radio stations based in the Western region. I became a celebrity and, to date, I represent artists in the Western region.”

The teacher urged the Kenya Kwanza administration to engage fine artists and musicians to combat the highly contagious Ebola through sensitisation. He said that artists played a notable role in the successful fight against COVID-19, which necessitated a total lockdown in major cities and towns to stop its spread. This seriously affected the economy and employment.

He hailed renowned philanthropist Professor Olubayi Olubayi for offering him space within the Kiwimbi Community Library at Amagoro to start an Arts studio, in recognition of his talent and passion for nurturing young artists in Busia County.

“I taught upcoming artists. As we speak, most of them are at various levels of their careers.”

Mwalimu Hosea credits his artistic talent and teaching career to meeting and interacting with legends he had never met before, but who helped shape his career. These include the renowned author, the late Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, whose books he read while a student at Kolanya Boys High School, which he joined in 1982, and which later shaped his career as an English teacher.

“Ngugi Wa Thiong’o donated 200 books to me to bring to my school, Kosenyi Comprehensive School. I then started a community library based at the school. Apart from teaching children how to draw, I also emphasised the value of reading because everything is in books, even without a teacher,” he recounts.

Mwalimu Hosea takes pride in appreciating the achievements of the pupils he nurtured who are now respected members of society.

“One example is my brother Peter Elung’ata, who is one of East and Central Africa’s most recognised artists. For those who can access the internet, you can find Peter’s history. But I’m glad that he passed through my hands. I taught him, and now he is where he is. Among the children I have taught, the highest-achieving girl now, Sharon Oradu, is in the State of Seattle, in the United States of America. When I told her last week that I had retired, she couldn’t believe me. She even offered me support. That child has not forgotten me. Then I have Monica Otwane. She’s a pilot with the Kenya Police Airwing, among other children whose talents I nurtured.”

Teachers, led by Headteacher Ben Omoding and his predecessor Anne Okolee, hailed Mwalimu Hosea Otulia as a true teacher who exercised both professionalism and wisdom to resolve nagging issues affecting students and staff in the schools he served. They described their retired colleague as a teacher who resonated well with both children and adults.

Major Fanuel Lumbasi and Captain Noela Lumbasi, in charge of Kosenyi Salvation Army Church, emphasised the importance for those still in service to embrace a saving culture in order to live in dignity upon retirement.

The ceremony was attended by friends, relatives, learners, and family members from across the country, while others delivered speeches virtually.

His siblings hailed their brother as a father figure who supported the family through thick and thin following the retirement of their father, David Binius Immo, and his demise many years later.

One of his uncles, Mzee Elias Murega, 81, who hails from Cheptais in Bungoma County, advised his nephew to adjust to the new environment as a retired teacher.

“It is upon you to decide how you want to live after retirement, aas no one will tell you how,” he said, adding, “When I retired 26 years ago, I used to drink all sorts of alcohol, including Chang’aa. By then, I had very many friends. But when I retired, I quit the habit, and now my life is easy. I know you will lose many friends now that you have retired and no longer drink alcohol. Retirement has a lot of challenges. Some people will invite you as Guest of Honour during fundraisers just because you have received your pension.”

He did note, however, that it is not bad to contribute: “It is not bad to be a Guest of Honour, but it is your money. So it is upon you to decide the amount to contribute.”

Mzee Murega echoed sentiments by other speakers who said that teachers are among professions that have no retirement age, and advised the new Senior Citizen to utilise his experience in art and teaching to nurture others and secure an alternative source of income to sustain himself, his wife, and grandchildren, instead of relying solely on his pension.