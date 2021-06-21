Return of TV queen Catherine Kasavuli causes national sensation

Her return has captured the mood of the nation, as such she was trending on twitter for the better part of Monday.

Catherine Kasavuli is undoubtedly a legend, a remarkable and respectable media personality with a career spanning over 30 years.

Hers is an inspiring media journey encompassing various media outlets that propelled her to the highest level in the industry.

Kasavuli anchored her last news bulletin on 4th July 2013, this Saturday, eight years later, she will make a grand comeback on the screens.

Excited Kenyans took to social media platforms to shower the TV queen with praises, branding her the g.o.a.t of TV while others relived nostalgic memories of the veteran broadcaster even as they lauded Kenya Broadcasting Corporation for bringing back the legends.

“I started my career in broadcast media in 1980 at the then VOICE OF KENYA now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. I spent 10 years on both radio and television where I gained a lot of experience and discipline enhancing my work ethic which has been my guiding principle through my stint in the mainstream media,” She says.

She left KBC in 1990 to join KTN as one of the pioneers of the first commercial Television entity in East Africa, where she worked for 17 years holding various positions but predominantly being a senior news anchor and the face of the KTN.

“In 2007 I was invited to join Royal Media Services as the Chief News Anchor and Corporate Affairs Manager For The Group where I worked for 7 years before leaving in 2013,” Kasavuli says.

Her love affair with media saw her engaged in other capacities as a trainer for media houses. Little did she know that one day she would go back to anchoring news.

“I wanted to come to KBC to train anchors to horn their skills but never expected an offer of this magnitude. It’s amazing and exciting, I am truly humbled by the gesture and warmth I have received from the KBC fraternity and Kenyans,” Kasavuli says.

She opines that media has evolved into a necessity product consumers cannot live without.

“The scope is wide while technology has revolutionized the world and people’s lives who are now better informed. Digital migration came as a challenge but everyone has seen the wonderful era it has ushered us into.”

Her parting shot? “I am ecstatic to be back, we are shifting the narrative of media landscape in Kenya from local to global.”