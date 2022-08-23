Returning Officer for Gichugu constituency dies

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer in Gichugu constituency, Kirinyaga County Geoffrey Gitobu is dead.

Gitobu is said to have collapsed and died on Monday, August 22 outside the IEBC offices in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Gitobu is said to have taken an off from work last weekend after overseeing the elections in Gichugu, in order to visit his family that lives in Nanyuki.

The 57-year-old official is said to have reportedly felt dizzy while he and his brother were driving within the town. They then headed to a nearby clinic, where medics quickly called for an ambulance as his condition worsened.

He was then rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Laikipia East sub-county police commander John Tarus who confirmed the incident said that the deceased was rushed to the health facility by his brother after mysteriously falling ill on Monday afternoon.

“When Gitobu was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, the brother reported the matter at Nanyuki police station. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to his death,” Tarus said on phone.

Tarus added that a postmortem examination would be conducted noting the examination would most likely reveal the cause of death of the official.

His body is laying at the Cottage hospital mortuary.

