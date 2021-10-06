Reuben Kigame: Kenya needs a new set of leaders

2022 Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has said Kenya needs a new set of leaders to overcome the challenges it now faces.

Speaking to KBC on Wednesday, Kigame who has joined the growing list of leaders seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta next year said that it was time to re-write Kenya’s history, driven by leaders who have not held office before.

The legendary musician was picked as The Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) flag bearer come 2022 General Elections.

Citing corruption as his main agenda, Kigame promised to combat the vice if he is elected as President.

“Since independence, we have been trying to fight; ignorance, poverty and disease. The amazing thing is that 58 years down the line we still have those three problems but now we have corruption as the fourth problem,” said the FPK Presidential aspirant.

“I do not think any of the candidates moving around looking for votes are really open to fight corruption. I am committed to doing so, with a record that is able to tackle graft based on my courage and experiences I have gone through,” he added.

The FPK leader noted that lack of integrity and accountability among the political class was what ailed the country.

While appealing to the youth to out and register as voters, Kigame faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for doing little in matters sensitization of the voter registration.

“I don’t know why IEBC has not been vocal this time in preparing the country for this particular 30-day registration. That is a failure on Chebukati and his team. We are now doing catch up,” he said.