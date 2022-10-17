Reuben Maiyo appointed President Ruto’s Private Secretary

President William Ruto has appointed Reuben Maiyo as his Private Secretary and George Macgoye as Chief of Staff to the Office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a dispatch from State House dated Monday, October 17, Ruto also appointed Emmanuel Talam as Press Secretary in the Presidential Communications Service in the latest appointments made to the executive Office of the President.

Njeri Rugene will serve as the Head of Communications in the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while Paul Mwangi Guare will serve as Private secretary to the DP.

“As set out in Executive Order No. 1 of 2022, on the Organisation of Government of Kenya, the executive office of the President comprises the Office of the President, the Office of the Deputy President, and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“In that regard, it is hereby noted that President William Ruto has today caused additional appointments within the ranks of the Executive Office of the President as follows,” read the statement in part.

Maiyo previously served as Ruto’s Private Secretary when he was the Deputy President while Macgoye is a former Acting Director General of Kenya Maritime Authority and has also served as a Senior Deputy Secretary at the National Youth Service (NYS).