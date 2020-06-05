Revamp of sports facilities given clean bill of health

The National Assembly Committee on Sports has given a clean bill of health the revamping of various sports facilities in the country.

They include the construction works ongoing at the Kenya Academy of Sports Main Facility in Kasarani.

The committee, led by Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka, inspected the new look Nyayo Stadium, as well as the Kasarani Stadium.

The committee expressed his contentment at the progress made so far despite the works having earlier on stalled due to an alleged lack of funds.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, who accompanied the committee in the inspection, acknowledged the goodwill exhibited by the committee towards the ministry’s commitment to developing sports talents.

The committee hopes to continue inspecting works at other stadia across the country before they present their report to the Speaker of the National Assembly.