Revelers get ready for the 7 Islands Festivals in Watamu

The 7 Islands festival is one of Kenya’s most anticipated beach gatherings.

Down at the coast, there is a beautiful resort located at one of the most beautiful beaches in Africa; the 7 Islands Resort. It is a stunning location where you can swim with the marine life, fall in love and relax to the max. It is here that the 7 Islands will be held next month; at the beautiful Papa Remo Beach in Watamu.

The three-day festival will kick off on Friday August the 13th and run till Sunday August the 15th. Kenyan leading DJs namely Kace, Suraj, MGM, Foozak, Vidza, Eddie Grey, Paps, Donnaccia, Shema, Aqce and Rathod will be in rotation, accompanied by musicians such as Kato Change. Not only will the parties be on the beach, but sandbank parties in the middle of the Indian ocean are to be anticipated.

KSH 15,000 bob will give you access to the entire event and unlimited food. 7 Islands Festival is also expected to be a fusion of art and fusion. The festival will definitely inject some life into the economy at the coast and specifically Watamu.

Visit Mtickets for tickets.