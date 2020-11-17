Revenue collection down Kshs. 42B on COVID-19 disruptions

Revenue collection has plunged by Kshs. 42 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020/21 as COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer Kenyan economy.

Statistics from the National Treasury shows that the Kenya Revenue Authority collected Kshs. 379 billion in the period between July and September this year from Kshs. 421 billion collected during the same period last year.

Treasury attributes the weak revenue collection to underperformance in value-added tax, Pay-as-You-Earn, excise duty, and import duty.

Tax collected from PAYE during the three months to September 2020 dropped by 27% year on year Kshs. 71.6 billion largely due to the 5% individual tax rate reduction introduced in March by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion Kenyans against the impact of COVID-19

The PAYE basket has also been affected by widespread job cuts with most companies shedding jobs to remain afloat.

Value-Added Taxes (VAT) on Domestic and Imported goods declined by 30.8% and 9.5% respectively in the period under review.

The revenue collection in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 fell below the government’s target of Kshs. 429 billion.

However, revenue from external grants rose sharply to Kshs. 3.9 billion, a 40% increase from Kshs. 2.8 billion received in the same period last year as development partners ramped up funding to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Budget deficit in the three months that ended in September grew to Kshs. 131.7 billion compared to Kshs. 123.5 billion during the same period in 2019, a 6.7% year-on-year increase.

Ministerial spending in the three months period amounted to Kshs. 510.4 billion, of which Kshs. 357.1 went to recurrent expenses such as debt repayment, wages, and pensions while 122 billion went to development expenditure.

Since March, the Kenya Revenue Authority has had to forgo Kshs. 175 billion in taxes attributed to the stimulus programme the government rolled out to cushion individuals and companies against adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.