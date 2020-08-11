Revenue debate to continue as Senate adjourns to Thursday

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has ordered that the Senate reconvenes on Thursday to look at the two amendments pending and to make a voting on the main motion which is revenue sharing formula for the Ksh 316.5b allocated to Counties.

Lusaka said it was not practical to conclude the matter today (Tuesday).

“We have before us a very important debate that we are having. Looking at the requests here and given that we have two more amendments to go, and given the ruling I gave 2 weeks ago. It’s not practical that we can be able to conclude this matter.” He said.

The house adjourned last week to give Senators time to deliberate on the matter, which has left the house extremely divided.

In one of the many sittings, the House rejected an amendment by Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata to adopt the new formula recommended by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) but delay its commencement date.

At the time of the adjournment, the Senate was debating an amendment by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to maintain status quo.

The new formula will see some Counties lose money while others will gain something Sakaja says is unfair and shouldn’t be adopted.

Reports indicate that the House is still divided on which formula to adopt even though the Constitution is clear that in case of such a disagreement the existing formula should take effect.

Kang’ata has not shied away from warning Senators aligned to Jubilee that they will face disciplinary action if they don’t support the party’s position.

Earlier today, the Senate adopted Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s amendments of Ksh.270B to be shared equally among 47 counties & Ksh.46.5B subjected to third basis revenue allocation formula.

25 senators voted to approve the amendments while 20 opposed them.

The motion on approval of the Third Basis for revenue allocation among the County Governments will now be debated with amendments.

In the Linturi proposal, 19 counties will lose Sh1.8 billion down from Sh17 billion contained in the disputed formula proposed by the House Finance committee.

In the Linturi amendment, the equal share reduces from Ksh316.5 billion as proposed by Sakaja to Ksh270 billion.

In the Sakaja proposal, all the baseline fiigure was to be shared equally but with Linturi’s amendments, the balance, which is 46.5 billion, is to be divided depending on individual county’s needs.