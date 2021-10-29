Revenue growth as KRA nets Kshs. 2B in voluntary tax disclosure

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has collected Kshs. 2 billion through the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme where many entities responded to the programme.

Speaking during this year’s KRA Tax Payers Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked the taxman to encourage more Kenyans to regularize their tax compliance to avoid heavy penalties.

Kenya has 19.6 million registered voters while the number of active individual taxpayers currently stands at about 6 million.

The government says many Kenyans demand better infrastructure, public services, and access to public goods but they are not willing to fund the same through registering and paying taxes.

Over 393 taxpayers have applied for the taxman’s Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme and through this initiative.

Kenyatta was speaking during this year’s KRA Tax Payers Day noting that ordinary revenue has grown 136% since 2011/2012 rising from Kshs. 707 billion to Kshs. 1.67 trillion in FY 2020/21.

“What is even more encouraging is to note that at Ksh.1.669 trillion in FY 2020/21, KRA defied all odds and surpassed its target with a surplus of Ksh 16.8billion representing a revenue growth of 3.9% compared with the previous Financial Year. This growth in revenue collection was achieved notwithstanding the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the resultant economic truncation that arose from the containment measures, which we, as a Government, put in place,” SAID President Kenyatta.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has called for innovative ways to manage tax administration adding that evolving taxation landscape in the country is critical for sustainable economic recovery.

“This year’s theme of “Pamoja Twaweza” resonates well with your strategic direction of Agenda Four and our Economic Recovery Strategy for reposition Kenya on a sustainable and inclusive economic growth path,” said CS Yatani.

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu attributes the good revenue performance to improved macro-economic environment, relaxation of Covid-19 containment measures, and sustained implementation of enhanced compliance efforts by the Authority.