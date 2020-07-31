Revenue sharing impasse derailing fight against COVID-19

Written By: Gladys Mungai
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi,

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi want the National Treasury to authorize counties to spend 30 percent of amounts owed to devolved units as they await a resolution to the ongoing revenue sharing formula impasse. 

While assenting to the county’s Budget Appropriations Bill 2020/2021, Muriithi said the current paralysis witnessed in the senate over the new formula has derailed efforts put in place by counties to fight COVID-19.

The Senate is currently embroiled in a tussle on the proposed county revenue sharing formula with plans to reach a consensus underway ahead of Tuesday sitting meant to unlock the deadlock.

Devolved units continue to bear the brunt of budget hitches as senate for the 6th time failed to endorse the third basis revenue sharing formula.

Governor Ndiritu said the county has incurred pending bills due to failure by the National Treasury to remit funds to counties.

The county chief is urging  the National Treasury to proceed with July and August disbursement to counties on the basis of the current formula adding that services, particularly in the health sector, should not be constrained because of the current debate at the Senate.

This as youth leaders from Turkana county castigated the proposed revenue sharing formula claiming that marginalized counties should be empowered to be at par with developed counties.

Meanwhile, Kitui County Government workers will miss July salaries following the 2020/2021 budget impasse between the County Assembly and the Executive.

The Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Chair Boniface Kilaa told employees to brace for hard times as the county had no monies owing to the budget crisis.

This as  Wiper party allied MCAs were accused of  diverting funds meant to fund governor charity Ngilu’s development agenda.

The funds which had been set aside in the recently passed budget was meant to construct more Kitui County Textile Centers in Mwingi and Mutomo sub-counties.

