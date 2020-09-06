Revenue stalemate worries Devolution CS, as counties face paralysis

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says the current stalemate on revenue formula at the Senate is worrying and could paralyze operations in some counties.

The CS is now calling for a speedy and amicable solution on the matter to ensure that functions at county governments do not suffer.

Speaking in Bungoma, Wamalwa urged the senate to protect devolution by protecting the already milestone achieved since the introduction of the devolution.

An ad-hoc Committee on the revenue sharing formula is yet to reach a consensus on the formula to be applied in sharing revenue among devolved units.

A section of its members has accused Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata of being a stumbling block in the stalemate.

Kang’ata maintains the stalemate is politically instigated and will only be resolved if all leaders came out and negotiate with sobriety.

Kangata is however confident that the third basis formula which gives more weight to population over the landmass, and which is favoured by many senators from populous counties will carry the day.

County Governments have threatened to shut down effective 17th September and send their employees on leave if the standoff on revenue sharing continues.

Governors have expressed discontent with the Senate’s failure to build consensus on the 3rd generation formula which has consequently delayed the approval of the County Allocation of Revenue Act, 2020.

“It is unfortunate that County Governments are unable to pay salaries and allowances for health care workers. In this regard, if the prevailing situation persists, effective Thursday 17th September 2020 Counties will have no choice but to shut down,” Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya said.