Jerusalema” spawned multiple dance videos from across the world

As Kenyan lawmakers prepare to take up the “Jerusalema” challenge in their upcoming recess, maybe it is time to revisit the best videos from the challenge.

What is the “Jerusalema” challenge?

The name “Jerusalema” comes from South Africa’s Master KG whose song is where the challenge derives its name from. The song was voiced Namcebo Zikode. The Dance song birthed multiple dance videos across the world including dance videos from Kenya’s Naivas supermarket.

The members of parliament will not be the first civil servants to participate in this dance, Kenya Prisons and the County Government of Mombasa have already participated in the dance challenge that has taken the world by storm this year.

Here are the best videos from the challenge from around the world.

