It’s been 29 years and it still hurts

Every year on May 17th, Kenyans take to social media to share memes and jokes about Stella, the girl who betrayed Freshley Mwamburi.

The story, of course, is based on the original version of the song released in 1992 that immediately became a timeless classic. Although the song got a rendition last year, the message of the song remains the same. In the song, the singer Freshley Mwamburi, tells the story of his love for Stella and laments about her betrayal when she comes back home with a baby and a fiancé.

In true Kenyan fashion, Kenyans took to social media, to joke about it. Here are some of the best from Twitter.

The School had purposed to release staff and participants to go to the airport to welcome #Stella. Unfortunately, @KenyaAirways, having confirmed they are not bringing her home this year ??, our in-person classes will go on uninterrupted.

KSG, your trainer of choice. pic.twitter.com/YMJIdFJeLL — Kenya School of Govt (@KSGKenya) May 17, 2021

Freshly Mwamburi on his way to the airport to pick Stella after selling his car ?? pic.twitter.com/Y5ZPCCscrR — ????? ?????? ™?? (@Crazy_tenant) May 17, 2021

Today we remember the true story of "Stellah", the Kenyan love song

AFTER 29 YEARS IS STILL AN ANTHEM FOR MANY PEOPLE "Stella Wangu" the most beautiful love song ever in Kenya By Fresheley Mwamburi #TalantaKE pic.twitter.com/swwYHO5Idj — TalantaKE (@KeTalanta) May 17, 2021

Uncle Kilinda, Baziri mwa Kolomba and family waiting for Freshly Mwamburi to come back with Stella. pic.twitter.com/ilVtrFcqXP — °°? (@bhonke19) May 17, 2021

Good morning. It's 17th May. Which is the same date Stella went to Japan to study Engineering and came back with a child and a Japanese passport. Original cirry girl. We stay led, sister Stella. Thankyou for your service. ? — Nyaguthii Akinyi Chelang'at (@_omalicha__) May 17, 2021

See more here.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think