It’s been 29 years and it still hurts

Every year on May 17th, Kenyans take to social media to share memes and jokes about Stella, the girl who betrayed Freshley Mwamburi.

The story, of course, is based on the original version of the song released in 1992 that immediately became a timeless classic. Although the song got a rendition last year, the message of the song remains the same. In the song, the singer Freshley Mwamburi, tells the story of his love for Stella and laments about her betrayal when she comes back home with a baby and a fiancé.

In true Kenyan fashion, Kenyans took to social media, to joke about it. Here are some of the best from Twitter.

