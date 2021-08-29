Rewatch the ‘Blade’ trilogy; Marvel’s first hit movie

The Blade Trilogy is available to stream on Showmax.

Before Marvel became the powerhouse that it is today, with Box-office breaking movies such as Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame & Infinity War, The Avengers to mention a few, they were a struggling brand. In fact, as reported by the Chicago Tribune in December of 1996, they filed for bankruptcy. The paper wrote, “Marvel Entertainment Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection…The money-losing publisher …listed consolidated assets of $1.3 billion and consolidated liabilities of about $1.2 billion in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.“

However, in 1998, the first Blade movie premiered earning $131.2 Million at the box office (Numbers), breathing new life into a side character previously unknown and earning Marvel a seat in Hollywood. Starring Wesley Snipes as the human-vampire hybrid, the film revolves around Snipes’ character as he seeks to avenge his mother and rid the world of vampires. The film is one of Snipes’ signature roles and was followed by two sequels, Blade II and Blade: Trinity, both written by Goyer who also directed the latter.

Recently, Marvel Entertainment announced that they would start production on the revival of Blade next year placing the film within the MCU’s phase 4 timeframe alongside movies such as Eternals and Spider-man: No Way Home. The revival will star Mahershala Ali as Blade.

