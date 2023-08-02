Rhino deaths drop in South Africa

Authorities in South Africa say the number of rhinos killed for their horns has decreased in the first six months of the year following efforts to tackle poaching.

The environment ministry said 231 of the country’s rhinos were killed for their horns between January and June – that’s 28 fewer than in the same period last year.

Joint efforts by South Africa’s law enforcement agencies, customs officials and private security have led to some convictions for poachers, says the environment ministry.

But South Africa, Botswana and Namibia still struggle to stop well-armed poaching gangs from killing the endangered animals whose horns are still so prized in China and Vietnam.