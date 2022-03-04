Rice production expected to double with completion of Thiba Dam

Rice production from Mwea Irrigation Scheme is expected to double following the completion of the multi-billion shillings Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga County.

The Kshs. 20 billion dam was commissioned in 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta as one of key flagship projects to boost food security efforts in the country.

Speaking at the dam site, National Irrigation Authority Deputy General Manager for Infrastructure Development Charles Muasya said the area under irrigation will increase from 25,000 acres to 35,000 acres.

He further added that the economic activities within the region are expected to rise from an estimated Kshs. 10 billion to Kshs. 16 billion with 100,000 new job opportunities set to be created.

Currently, Kenya’s consumption of rice is pegged at 400,000 metric tonnes with the Mwea Irrigation Scheme producing 114,000 metric tonnes annually.

The dam will increase the Mwea production to 200,000 metric tonnes by ensuring farmers have two seasons.

NIA has been overseeing the construction of the project which is being undertaken by Nippon Koei and Gibb Africa and contractor Straback International GmbH (Germany) through a joint venture.