Ridesharing app Moovn targets growth with e-commerce feature

US-based ride-hailing app Moovn Technologies is banking on its ride scheduling feature to drive growth in Kenya and other African markets amid rising competition in the transport and logistics sector.

The firm which has rolled out services in Kenya has incorporated its ride, e-commerce, and delivery platforms into one in what Chief Executive Officer Godwin Gabriel says is aimed at bringing convenience to users.

“The scheduling feature allows customers to order a ride for up to 12 hours to a week in advance and by the time you have scheduled the ride you already know who the driver is and you can communicate with them,” said Gabriel.

Moovn will cater for rideshare services while the MoovnRush platform will enable consumers to make deliveries on goods purchased on its e-commerce platform, Noobia.

According to Gabriel, the firm currently operates in 7 states from its Seattle headquarters in the US with plans to roll out the service in Tanzania, Zambia, and the West African markets by the second quarter of 2021.

“Noobia does not only have the ability for vendors or store owners to upload their products on the platform but will allow people to sell anything they want. It’s a cashless e-commerce platform which creates a safer online experience for everyone as no cash is going to be involved in the exchange of goods and services,” said Gabriel.

The firm is seeking to use Kenya as a springboard to expand to other markets given the high internet adoption in the country.

The firm which has a referral programme for drivers will also see them earn a 5% commission for every ride completed.

“That creates a way for the driver to be incentivized. We are continuously working on a way to ensure drivers are compensated fairly,” he added.

The firm similarly will collect a 15% commission for the ride which it says is lower compared to what drivers currently earn on other ridesharing services.

The firm is also targeting to work with drivers to access taxis through affordable asset finance models as opposed to leasing the vehicles.

With stringent data laws in Kenya that prohibits transfers outside Kenya, unless there is proof of adequate data protection safeguards, Gabriel says the firm has deployed protection that will guarantee the safety of consumers, especially on its e-commerce platform.