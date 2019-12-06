Rift leaders pledge to support implementation of BBI report

A section of Rift Valley leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have pledged to support the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Speaking after holding a consultative meeting in Naivasha, the leaders said they are neither opposed to a legislative process or a referendum amid widening rifts over how best to implement the report.

The leaders allied to the Deputy President had retreated to Naivasha to agree on a common position over the building bridges initiative report.

The implementation of the report has been the subject of debate, with leaders split between Parliament and a referendum.

Leaders allied to the Deputy President have been accused of opposing the BBI report, a product of the handshake between President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The report details remedial measures for social and economic challenges facing the country.

Meanwhile, Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga has warned that the government will not provide additional security for Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu at his new parallel office set for opening in Kiambu town.

Waititu made the announcement Thursday following a ruling by Senate Speaker that Governors barred from the office can continue carrying out their duties.

The Director of Public Prosecution has however warned Waititu and Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal against opening parallel offices.