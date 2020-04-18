Rift Valley RC issues shoot-to-kill order against armed bandits

Rift valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has issued a shoot to kill order for armed bandits who have been causing havoc in parts of Baringo County.

Natembeya said that the days of showing mercy to ruthless bandits are long gone and they will be handled the way they deserve to be treated. More of this and other stories in our county news wrap.

According to Regional Commissioner Natembeya the orders issued in Baringo County are in a bid to tame the ruthless bandits who have caused the area residents sleepless nights.

Speaking after holding a security meeting with county security bosses at The Kenya School of Government in Kabarnet town, Rift valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya while issuing the order further warned those who are providing a safe haven for cattle rustlers that the law will definitely catch up with them.

Meanwhile, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has called on parents to restrain their school-going children from taking part in banditry activities in the county during the long holiday caused by Covid-19.

The governor said it was sad that the perpetrators of the current cattle rustling and banditry are very young boys.

His sentiments come in the wake of banditry attacks that has claimed six lives in the last one month and left three other nursing gunshot injuries at the Baringo County Referral Hospital.

Finally, Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti has issued a two weeks ultimatum to residents in possession of illegal guns in Nkararo Transmara to surrender them lest they face the full force of the law.

Kimiti has revealed that more police officers have already been deployed in the area to deal with insecurity cases