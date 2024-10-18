Rigathi Gachagua’s removal journey

The impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi was a well crafted move by the Kenya Kwanza legislators who banked on 11 grounds to have him removed from office.

The burden of the motion carried by little known Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse elected to Parliament on a Chap Chap party an affiliate of the ruling coalition.

Mutuse was able to surmount the 1st obstacle when he managed to have 291 members of the National Assembly approve of his motion and things begun falling apart for the Deputy President.

Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua a man whose name has made headlines in the past few weeks.

His political turmoil began with circulating rumours in the political landscape, hinting at an impending move to oust him from office, which would later be confirmed by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa.

The whispers of the motion would become reality when Kibwezi West lawmaker Mwengi Mutuse lodged the impeachment motion in the floor of the national assembly, marking the beginning of a tough political journey for the man many referred to as a truthful Man.

Mutuse making a first marshalling a total of 291 members of the national Assembly to support his motion and his ball began rolling with Gachagua days in the converted office in Karen slowly coming to a halt.

But after hitting the 1st barrier, the motion then moved to the court of the public in an exercise critics claim was hurried with the national assembly support the move citing constitution requirements.

An exercise that was conducted across the country between the 4th and the 5th with rocked with chaos.

The verdict returning a 66 percent approval as par the report tabled in the national assembly and when the motion came to the final vote it was a resounding impeachment for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who had presented himself to defend his innocence with a total of 281 legislators overwhelmingly voted in support of the motion while 44 rejecting it..

And back to the August house, the move that revealed a growing rift within the ruling party, sparked a heated debate with Gachagua’s supporters claiming the allegations were politically motivated and aimed at weakening the Deputy President’s influence.

For the supporters of the motion, in the Assembly led by the Mover, Mwengi Mutuse, the charges were well-founded and merited through investigation.

Having met the Constitutional threshold, the ouster motion against Gachagua was officially presented to the Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, begging the final face of the impeachment proceedings.

Gachagua would attend his impeachment motion in the Senate on Wednesday the 16th and the 17th morning sittings.

But then he pulled a first one staging a no show in the afternoon creating a tense moment with the speaker adjourning sittings after being informed the DP had been taken ill.

His lead lawyer Paul Muite tasked with tracing his whereabouts notified the House after reconvening that the DP was indisposed and admitted at a city hospital.

After a contest of the lawyers the Speaker had to put into vote a motion seeking to adjourn the house to Saturday the 19th but was defeated by senators who opted to have the matter concluded on Thursday even with the absence of Gachugua.

The script of Gachugua’s stint as Deputy President slowly closing with the only window according to his lawyers being the courts after walking out of the final stretch on the impeachment..