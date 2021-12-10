An international lobby is calling on the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a global mechanism to probe alleged abuses by all warring parties in the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.

Human Rights Watch is concerned over the situation in the East African country amid revelations that the Tigrayan forces summarily executed dozens of civilians in two towns they controlled in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region between August 31 and September 9, 2021.

On August 31, the group says Tigrayan forces entered the village of Chenna and engaged in sporadic and at times heavy fighting with Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara militias.

Additionally, the rights body wants the investigations to include other serious violations of the laws of war by Tigrayan forces, identify those responsible at all levels, and preserve evidence for future accountability.

The lobby disclosed that Chenna residents later reported that in five days, the Tigrayan forces killed 26 civilians in 15 separate incidents, before withdrawing on September 4.

“In the town of Kobo on September 9, Tigrayan forces summarily executed a total of 23 people in four separate incidents, witnesses said. The killings were in apparent retaliation for attacks by farmers on advancing Tigrayan forces earlier that day.”

“Tigrayan forces showed brutal disregard for human life and the laws of war by executing people in their custody,” said Lama Fakih, crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch.

“These killings and other atrocities by all sides to the conflict underscore the need for an independent international inquiry into alleged war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray and Amhara regions.” the NGO said

According to the rights body, in July, fighting expanded to the neighboring Amhara region, leading to large-scale displacement, with 3.7 million people in the region in need of humanitarian assistance.

Human Rights Watch in its latest report said on 4th December, they sent TPLF authorities a summary of findings requesting comment but received no response. The New York-based lobby is also pushing to have UN Security Council add Ethiopia to its formal agenda and urgently take concrete measures against the warring parties to deter further abuses, including targeted sanctions and a global arms embargo.

“Tigrayan forces’ apparent war crimes in Chenna and Kobo spotlight the urgent need for all warring parties in Ethiopia to prioritize the protection of civilians,” Fakih said.

“The UN Security Council needs to pressure the parties to make this happen through sanctions and an arms embargo.” He added.