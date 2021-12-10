Proposed way out of conflict

In its report, Human Rights Watch has recommended that Tigrayan Defense Forces and all other parties to Ethiopia’s conflict in Tigray should respect international humanitarian law and immediately cease unlawful attacks against civilians.

“They should treat everyone in custody humanely and prohibit or prevent summary executions and other abuses. Those responsible for abuses should be appropriately punished.” the report says

HRW has also asked the Ethiopian government to endorse the Safe Schools Declaration, an international political commitment currently supported by 108 countries to take concrete measures to better protect students, teachers, schools, and universities from attack during the conflict, including by refraining from using schools for military purposes.

Also recommended is for the UN Human Rights Council to hold a special session on Ethiopia and establish an independent international mechanism to publicly report on conflict-related abuses, preserve evidence, and pave the way for credible accountability without undue delay.

If the conflict persists, the rights group says the UN Security Council should consider imposing targeted sanctions as well as a global arms embargo.