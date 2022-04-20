Rights groups, media organizations call for protection of journalists ahead of polls

Media organizations and rights groups in the country are now calling attention to attacks directed at journalists amid heated political campaigns.

With elections fast approaching, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), and Amnesty International Kenya are expressing concern that violent behavior is being directed at members of the Fourth Estate making their work environment unsafe and bumpy.

They are particularly concerned that violence against journalists goes unpunished. Despite complaints, they charge that authorities fail to act on them as most of the times investigations into such incidents fail to take place.

Speaking during an interview on an election program ‘Kenya Decides’ that premiered Tuesday night on KBC Channel 1 TV, representatives from the three organizations underscored the need for those charged with the responsibility to protect journalists not to look the other way as their rights are being trampled.

“Cases of intimidation, threats, bribery, physical assault on journalists are election and constitutional offences and require swift prosecution.” Amnesty’s Irungu Houghton said

According to Irungu, police have a legal obligation to protect journalists as well as the right of citizens to information.

His views were echoed by Victor Bwire, Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya, who noted that some journalists have been profiled and physically assaulted by persons who are known, and yet no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

“Journalists are not contestants in the election, we should give them the environment to do their job,” stated Bwire

Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary General Eric Oduor claimed that certain political players in the country have resorted to campaigns aimed at discrediting journalists, particularly through social media.

According to Oduor, the culprits are “spending heavily” in a bid to malign those who don’t dance to their tune.

“We are telling the DCI and ODPP that politicians or their allies attacking journalists can be prosecuted and be barred from contesting.” The Secretary-General of the Kenya Union of Journalists Eric Oduor added

He said KUJ is countering this smear campaign through a fact-checking mechanism established by the union so as to not only flag false accusations against journalists but also insulate the public from being misinformed.

Bwire on his part wants media houses to take a leading role in ensuring the safety of their journalists.

“Media houses must work together. If one journalist is threatened, all media houses should show solidarity by withdrawing from that event,” he advised

He, however, called on journalists to always provide a level playing field and ‘avoid biases,’, especially to those contesting various positions in the August polls.

To further enhance and preserve their integrity, Amnesty Kenya Executive Director said journalists and media houses ought to verify the information they receive and avoid what he termed as “sensationalism for clicks.”

“Journalists cannot be denied their political choices but they do have an obligation to fair, accurate, and balanced reporting for all candidates,” said Irungu.